Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,733 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 178 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.4% during the first quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on COIN. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.52.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 7.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $90.49 on Monday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.83 and a 12-month high of $368.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.40.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 30,030 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,819,818.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,121,844 shares in the company, valued at $67,983,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,977.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III acquired 30,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,819,818.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,121,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,983,746.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.