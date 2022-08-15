Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 4.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 36.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $72.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.19. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.81 and a 1-year high of $74.72.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $371.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.50 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 32.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.39%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBSH. StockNews.com raised Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

In other news, Director Blackford F. Brauer purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.85 per share, for a total transaction of $329,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,127.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Blackford F. Brauer purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.85 per share, for a total transaction of $329,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,127.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $140,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,033,436.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,015,150 and sold 6,474 shares worth $464,244. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

