Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 191 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 530.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,676.44 on Monday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $946.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,886.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,642.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,431.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 2.00.

Texas Pacific Land Cuts Dividend

About Texas Pacific Land

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 24.47%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

