Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 13.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Performance

Shares of SBS opened at $8.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.64. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $11.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP ( NYSE:SBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $931.88 million for the quarter.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

