Cowen Cuts KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) Price Target to $9.00

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen from $12.50 to $9.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KORE. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of KORE Group from $12.50 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of KORE Group to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of KORE Group from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.10.

Get KORE Group alerts:

KORE Group Stock Performance

KORE stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.40. KORE Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KORE Group

KORE Group ( NYSE:KORE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $68.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.47 million. KORE Group had a negative return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that KORE Group will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in KORE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in KORE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in KORE Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in KORE Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in KORE Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KORE Group

(Get Rating)

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KORE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KORE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.