CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Stock Rating Lowered by Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $35.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CS Disco from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on CS Disco from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on CS Disco from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered CS Disco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on CS Disco to $33.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.62.

NYSE LAW opened at $13.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.91. CS Disco has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $69.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.47 million and a PE ratio of -14.92.

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CS Disco will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CS Disco news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $39,606.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 391,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,382.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of CS Disco by 96.5% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the second quarter worth approximately $310,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CS Disco by 34.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of CS Disco by 39.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 50,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. 79.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

