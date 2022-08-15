Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,100 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $19,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFR. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total transaction of $2,307,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,493,796.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE CFR opened at $136.49 on Monday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $106.66 and a one year high of $147.39. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 11.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 46.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CFR. StockNews.com raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.75.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

