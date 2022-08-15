Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) CEO Nelson A. Fonseca, Jr. Sells 32,163 Shares

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) CEO Nelson A. Fonseca, Jr. sold 32,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $395,283.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,109.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cyxtera Technologies Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of Cyxtera Technologies stock opened at $10.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.88. Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Get Cyxtera Technologies alerts:

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.00 million. Cyxtera Technologies had a negative return on equity of 27.02% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. Cyxtera Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BC Partners Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. BC Partners Advisors L.P. now owns 47,676,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,609,000 after buying an additional 1,627,561 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,816,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,080,000 after buying an additional 473,991 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 25.7% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 20,767,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,780,000 after buying an additional 4,241,256 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP increased its position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 458,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after buying an additional 219,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 403,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after buying an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter.

CYXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cyxtera Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Cyxtera Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyxtera Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyxtera Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.