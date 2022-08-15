Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) CEO Nelson A. Fonseca, Jr. Sells 32,163 Shares

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) CEO Nelson A. Fonseca, Jr. sold 32,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $395,283.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,109.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Cyxtera Technologies Trading Up 4.6 %
Shares of Cyxtera Technologies stock opened at $10.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.88. Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.
Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.00 million. Cyxtera Technologies had a negative return on equity of 27.02% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. Cyxtera Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.
CYXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cyxtera Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Cyxtera Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.
Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile
Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.
