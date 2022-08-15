D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 81.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,267 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,733 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 18,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 42,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,467,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,309,000 after purchasing an additional 173,600 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at $344,403.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,948 shares of company stock valued at $829,286. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI opened at $79.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.99 and a 200-day moving average of $75.57. The company has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.60. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.14.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

