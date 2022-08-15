DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DKNG. Redpoint Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $189,342,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,290,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,748 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 7,654.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,410,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379,655 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 854.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,226,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,589 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 10.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,142,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of DraftKings to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $20.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.03. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

