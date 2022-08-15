DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DXC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,054,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,875 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,324,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,962,000 after acquiring an additional 180,986 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,894,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,486,000 after acquiring an additional 327,463 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,918,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,156,000 after buying an additional 54,887 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,518,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,319 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC stock opened at $26.64 on Monday. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $41.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.46.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 3.42%. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on DXC shares. Cowen cut their target price on DXC Technology to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.92.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

