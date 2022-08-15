DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 7.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 0.9% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 916,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the first quarter valued at $1,073,000. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 12.2% during the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $26.64 on Monday. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $41.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.02.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.16). DXC Technology had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.92.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

