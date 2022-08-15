e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Director Sells $289,112.25 in Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 7,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $289,112.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,433.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 0.8 %

ELF opened at $36.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $38.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.31.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $105.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ELF shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

