e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) SVP Sells $383,797.50 in Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 10,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $383,797.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,541. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joshua Allen Franks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 3rd, Joshua Allen Franks sold 6,823 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $180,673.04.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

ELF stock opened at $36.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 69.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.94 and its 200-day moving average is $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.37. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $38.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.22 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $1,462,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 424.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 39,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 31,834 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

