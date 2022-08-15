East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 335,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $26,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 10,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.5% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 60,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth $2,886,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $75.99 on Monday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $93.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 45.32%. The company had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EWBC. Wedbush raised their target price on East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on East West Bancorp to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

