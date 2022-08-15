EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NPO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

NYSE NPO opened at $103.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.39. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.14 and a 1 year high of $117.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.57 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.01%.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

