Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,987 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Enthusiast Gaming were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 348,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 70,806 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 7.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 224,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $545,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 23,245 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Enthusiast Gaming by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 97,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Enthusiast Gaming Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of EGLX opened at $1.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.28. Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $5.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enthusiast Gaming ( NASDAQ:EGLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $37.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.53 million. Analysts anticipate that Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EGLX shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

About Enthusiast Gaming

(Get Rating)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch.

