Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 16,497 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CAE were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CAE by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 767,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,005,000 after buying an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 953,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,065,000 after purchasing an additional 141,356 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 131,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter worth $1,440,000. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE stock opened at $21.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.05. CAE Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $34.19.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $933.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.30 million. CAE had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 5.50%. CAE’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAE. TD Securities lowered their price target on CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Desjardins increased their price target on CAE from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CAE from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on CAE from C$43.50 to C$37.50 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.56.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

