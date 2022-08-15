Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,189,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,408,000 after purchasing an additional 285,122 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,217,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,425,000 after buying an additional 28,630 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,023,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,412,000 after buying an additional 523,577 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,850,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,933,000 after acquiring an additional 64,461 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,652,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,811,000 after acquiring an additional 25,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance

Shares of EQC opened at $27.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average of $27.09. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -388.80 and a beta of 0.20. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $28.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com raised Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

