Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,884 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 25.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 18,990 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 33.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 972,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,407,000 after buying an additional 244,735 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 4.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 5.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 7,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 18.7% in the first quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQC opened at $27.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.09. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $28.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -388.80 and a beta of 0.20.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

