Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

In related news, Director David W. Faeder purchased 10,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,549.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,467.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FRT stock opened at $111.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $92.02 and a one year high of $140.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.52.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.70%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.