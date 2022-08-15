First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,594 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in First Solar were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,428,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,598,161 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,185,217,000 after buying an additional 657,674 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $46,535,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in First Solar by 320.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 232,906 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $20,724,000 after acquiring an additional 177,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in First Solar by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 690,424 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $60,221,000 after acquiring an additional 167,033 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of FSLR opened at $117.96 on Monday. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $123.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.02, a PEG ratio of 97.71 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.45 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FSLR shares. Barclays assumed coverage on First Solar in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on First Solar from $85.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Guggenheim raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 32,239 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $2,892,483.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,861 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,568.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 32,239 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $2,892,483.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,568.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 3,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $242,192.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,121.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,405 shares of company stock worth $4,271,772 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Further Reading

