First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,494 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 22,721 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 29,507 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,098,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Get First Trust Natural Gas ETF alerts:

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Stock Performance

FCG stock opened at $25.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.82. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $31.07.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.