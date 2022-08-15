Forsta AP Fonden Has $193.58 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.2% of Forsta AP Fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $193,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 94 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $121.68 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.88 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.71 and a 200-day moving average of $137.65.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,714,682.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,955 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

