Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 535,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $25,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 182.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,585,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,258 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $65,396,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,847,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,904,000 after acquiring an additional 840,799 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,777,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,405,000 after acquiring an additional 803,461 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,820,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,598,000 after acquiring an additional 417,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLPI. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,671,636. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $52.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.35. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $52.67. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $326.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.40 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 43.54%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

