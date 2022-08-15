Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in THRM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 29.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Gentherm in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in Gentherm during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THRM. TheStreet downgraded Gentherm from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Gentherm to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.20.

Insider Activity at Gentherm

Gentherm Trading Up 3.2 %

In other Gentherm news, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $175,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,264.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gentherm stock opened at $68.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.07. Gentherm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $55.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). Gentherm had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $260.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Gentherm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gentherm

(Get Rating)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

See Also

