Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Gold Fields by 1,000.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,071,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,566,000 after purchasing an additional 974,158 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Gold Fields by 2,069.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 604,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 576,405 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Gold Fields by 940.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 587,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 531,126 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,528,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Gold Fields by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,583,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,396,000 after purchasing an additional 416,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Investec upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.77.

Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $9.41 on Monday. Gold Fields Limited has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.95.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

