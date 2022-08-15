Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) PT Lowered to $15.00

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by CL King from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Hanesbrands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.91.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

NYSE:HBI opened at $10.57 on Friday. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.06.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 16,613 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 49,093 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 12,270 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 265.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 57,888 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 42,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 178.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 437,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 280,091 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

