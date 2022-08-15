Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Position Increased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Hawkins by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Hawkins by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hawkins by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hawkins by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 10,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Hawkins by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

HWKN opened at $44.02 on Monday. Hawkins, Inc. has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.83 and its 200-day moving average is $39.58. The company has a market capitalization of $924.73 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $222.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.90 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

