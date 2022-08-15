Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Position Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 21.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HXL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hexcel from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hexcel to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Vertical Research increased their price objective on Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.30.

NYSE:HXL opened at $63.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $65.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.89 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 37.38%.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

