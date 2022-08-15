Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HLLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Holley from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Holley from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Holley in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Holley from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Holley in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.25.

Get Holley alerts:

Holley Stock Up 4.8 %

NYSE:HLLY opened at $6.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.06. Holley has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Institutional Trading of Holley

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $200.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.70 million. Holley had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Holley will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Holley by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Holley by 340.0% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Holley during the 4th quarter valued at $4,060,000. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Holley by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 377,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Holley during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Holley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.