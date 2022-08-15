Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Stake Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 45,125,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,067 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 5.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,606,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,216,000 after buying an additional 476,123 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in Honda Motor by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,410,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,507,000 after acquiring an additional 166,000 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Honda Motor by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,711,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,331,000 after acquiring an additional 91,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 710,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,203,000 after purchasing an additional 221,197 shares in the last quarter.

HMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Honda Motor from $30.83 to $31.51 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet cut Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.51.

NYSE HMC opened at $27.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.69. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $32.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.65.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.18 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 4.26%. Equities research analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

