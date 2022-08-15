Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $23,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Hubbell by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 92,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,187,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hubbell by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,117,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,284,000 after acquiring an additional 26,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $222.47 on Monday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $170.21 and a 12-month high of $222.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.21.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.40. Hubbell had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hubbell from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hubbell from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

