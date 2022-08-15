Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 181,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,417 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hyzon Motors were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Hyzon Motors by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 21,080 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Hyzon Motors by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 17.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hyzon Motors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HYZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hyzon Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hyzon Motors from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Melius cut shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Hyzon Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Hyzon Motors Trading Up 2.1 %

Hyzon Motors Profile

Shares of HYZN opened at $2.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.00 million, a PE ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.47. Hyzon Motors Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $11.37.

(Get Rating)

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.