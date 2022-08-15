IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 393.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,453 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 17,904 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,453,795 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $164,730,000 after acquiring an additional 45,699 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 913,394 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,497,000 after acquiring an additional 37,276 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 857,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $97,107,000 after acquiring an additional 37,551 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 844,240 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,661,000 after acquiring an additional 21,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,357 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,043,000 after acquiring an additional 22,649 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

IDA opened at $113.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.56. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.26 and a fifty-two week high of $118.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.04). IDACORP had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 63.03%.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

