Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 81.8% in the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 10,527 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 13.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 15.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 56.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 19,642 shares during the period.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 1.2 %

BJUN stock opened at $32.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.26. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June has a fifty-two week low of $29.04 and a fifty-two week high of $34.68.

