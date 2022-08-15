Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:KJAN) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:KJAN – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,835 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KJAN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at $447,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 268,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,712,000 after acquiring an additional 13,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at $467,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $31.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.90. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $27.47 and a twelve month high of $32.59.

