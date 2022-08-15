Insider Selling: Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) SVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $335,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Jeffrey Delong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 27th, Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $285,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 19th, Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $282,100.00.

On Thursday, June 16th, Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 10,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $417,800.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $67.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a current ratio of 7.57. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $68.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.03). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 272.25% and a negative net margin of 660.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.72) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APLS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,704,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,410,000 after buying an additional 842,233 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,451,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,636,000 after purchasing an additional 836,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,569,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,400,000 after purchasing an additional 652,071 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,560,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,255.4% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 650,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,760,000 after purchasing an additional 602,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

