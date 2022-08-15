Insider Selling: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) SVP Sells 5,555 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $235,143.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 155,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,183.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Grocery Outlet Stock Down 2.6 %

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $40.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 72.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of -0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.56.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $897.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GO shares. DA Davidson cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.30.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 490,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,869,000 after acquiring an additional 328,130 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after acquiring an additional 13,117 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at $650,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 578,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,368,000 after acquiring an additional 56,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 33.2% in the first quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grocery Outlet

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.