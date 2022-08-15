Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80,424 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PDBC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,723,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354,623 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 279.9% in the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 7,764,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721,006 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 33,200.4% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,740,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726,408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,714,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,552,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036,844 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

PDBC stock opened at $17.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.89. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $22.73.

