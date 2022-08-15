Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,992,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152,163 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $1,359,468,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,760,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243,639 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,503,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,593,000 after acquiring an additional 706,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,522,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268,384 shares during the last quarter.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $39.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.46, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.89. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $33.15 and a one year high of $45.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 154.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Invitation Homes from $42.50 to $40.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $42.00 target price on Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.53.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

