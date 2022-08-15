iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,044,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 158,565 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 9.2% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $214,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,319,775,000 after buying an additional 1,165,941 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,979,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,276,000 after purchasing an additional 228,711 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,461,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,642,000 after purchasing an additional 61,738 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954,160 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,175,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,829,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $200.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.60 and its 200-day moving average is $189.32. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.78 and a 52-week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

