iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,747 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IHF. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Price Performance

IHF stock opened at $286.17 on Monday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a twelve month low of $237.26 and a twelve month high of $297.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $263.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.15.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.