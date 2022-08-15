iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 348.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 188.0% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 662.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period.

iShares US Regional Banks ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAT opened at $56.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.88. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $69.71.

