Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Truist Financial

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Jack in the Box from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.48.

Shares of JACK opened at $87.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.07. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $54.80 and a 52-week high of $107.99. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.78.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.04). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $398.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 34.51%.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $42,663.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 40.0% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

