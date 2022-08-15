Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Raised to $97.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

JACK has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.48.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $87.67 on Thursday. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $54.80 and a 52-week high of $107.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.30 and a 200 day moving average of $78.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.78.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $398.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.37 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 34.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $42,663.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 40.0% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

