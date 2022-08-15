JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Stock Performance

JD.com stock opened at $57.05 on Monday. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $92.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $76.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.93 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $239.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.57.

JD.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.