Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Lowered by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ stock opened at $165.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $434.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.73.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

