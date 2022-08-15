Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 92,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,455,000 after buying an additional 7,544 shares during the last quarter. Parthenon LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the first quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 148,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,261,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 93,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,507,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.1% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 32,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Stories

