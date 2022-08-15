Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 212,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,436,000 after acquiring an additional 81,523 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,845,000 after acquiring an additional 195,271 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Phraction Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $1,853,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.1 %

JNJ stock opened at $165.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $434.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.73. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.